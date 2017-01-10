Kristin Cavallari Is ‘So Happy’ for Mom-to-Be Lauren Conrad But Admits They Haven’t Talked ‘In Years’

The Hills family is growing – and the whole gang couldn’t be happier!

While attending the NBCUniversal Golden Globes after-party on Sunday, MTV alum Kristin Cavallari talked to Entertainment Tonight about onetime, on-screen frenemy Lauren Conrad‘s pregnancy.

“I haven’t spoken to her in years, but what an exciting time in her life,” Cavallari said. “I’m so happy for her.”

The 30-year-old and Conrad appeared together on the reality series Laguna Beach as teenagers from 2004-2006. Conrad then starred in the spin-off, The Hills, which Cavallari later took over as lead.

“It’s cool to see the evolution of everybody from The Hills and Laguna Beach, of course, and to see how everyone is growing up,” Cavallari added. “It’s been really fun to watch.”

Conrad, 30, announced her pregnancy with husband William Tell on New Year’s day, writing on social media, “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.” The baby is the couple’s first.

Cavallari is also a mom: she shares three children with husband Jay Cutler: Camden Jack, 4, Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and Saylor James, 13 months.