How Kristin Cavallari Is Making Nashville Move a 'Smooth Transition' for Her Kids: 'It's Been a Lot of Adjustments'

Kristin Cavallari was the queen of one-liners and eye rolls during her days on Laguna Beach and later The Hills — and now, it seems that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to her daughter Saylor James.

“We call her the honey badger because she’s just pure sass,” the reality alum told PEOPLE Tuesday at the launch of her jewelry line Uncommon James‘ Fall/Winter collection. “She’s adorable, but she will literally rip your face off.”

Now that Cavallari’s 21-month-old “is starting to talk a lot,” her sass has gotten her into some trouble with other kids at a mommy-and-me class they’re taking together.

“She sits up on the top of these slides and there’s other babies at the bottom, and she’ll sit there yelling at them to move like, ‘Move, move!’ ” she says. “I’ll say, ‘Saylor, we can’t do that!’ But it does make me laugh.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My little honey badger ❤️. She looks cute and innocent but she'll bite your face off 😂 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About How She’ll Handle The Teenage Years With Her Daughter

Cavallari, 30, shares Saylor with husband and NFL star Jay Cutler. The pair, who tied the knot in 2013, are also parents to sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and Camden Jack, 5.

Cutler recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins — which means he will be away from the family’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2017 NFL season.

“There’s been a lot of adjustments for [the kids] starting a new school, moving and Daddy being gone,” Cavallari says. “I’m just trying really hard to make everything as smooth of a transition as possible for them right now.”

RELATED: How Kristin Cavallari’s Daughter’s Birth “Helped” with the Grief of Her Brother’s Death

Though it’ll be difficult having her husband away from home, Cavallari says she’s making it work by traveling to Miami with the kids for every home game.

“Really, it’s not that bad,” she says. “We’re going to see him a lot, and the five months will go by quickly. Thanksgiving, Christmas and all that good stuff, we’ll be out there with him.”

And he's off…but this time as a dolphin 🐬 so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins 📸: Cam Cutler A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Deanna Stagliano is Already Dreading her Infant Son’s Future Wedding

RELATED: For Heidi and Spencer Pratt, “Having Kids Is Going to Be a Cake Walk,” Says Pal Kristin Cavallari

Now that her boys are a little older, Cavallari says they’re both “at really fun ages where they understand that Daddy is out there playing football.”

“The boys get so into it, they’re so excited,” she continues. “They have the pants, the jersey and the helmets. They have their whole outfit, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Give momma kisses A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari’s Guide for Lauren Conrad and The Hills Parents-to-Be: “Really Go Off of Your Gut”

Unfortunately for the pair, though, the distance leaves little time for date night.

“There’s virtually no such thing as date night these days just because Jay is gone,” she explains. “But when we go to Miami, I know my mother-in-law is going to come for a lot of games and she’ll watch the kids and let us go to dinner.”

She adds, “Before Jay went to Miami, we definitely made a conscious effort to have date night. Probably not as often as we would both like, but it’s important to go out, have a couple drinks and let loose and just have a good time.”