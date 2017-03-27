Babies
Celebrity Mama Bears: Famous Moms Who've Fought Back Against Internet Critics
Christina El Moussa, Chrissy Teigen, Jana Kramer and more aren’t going to let anonymous commenters tell them how to parent – as they shouldn’t
By Kate Hogan
CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA
The newly single Flip or Flop star posted an Instagram photo of a slumber party she was hosting for her daughter's friends, featuring the 6-year-olds frolicking in the pool and her 19-month-old son Brayden looking on. Soon enough, commenters ganged up on the newly single mom for letting her son so close to the pool, seemingly without adult supervision. “OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment,” El Moussa replied. “3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!” A follower later clarified her comment as "not hating," but other fans jumped to El Moussa's defense, writing, "None of you are perfect!!! Nothing is more hateful than trying to bring a Mom down!!!!"
HALLE BERRY
When an Instagram follower asked the actress — on multiple occasions — why she never shows her kids' faces in photos, Berry finally bit back. "I've noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear — I'm not at all ashamed of [my] children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children," she wrote. "When they grow and they're of age and they want [to] share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day."
MILA KUNIS
Yes, even celebrities are shamed for breastfeeding in public, the mom-of-two told Vanity Fair. "There were many times where I didn't bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She's hungry," the actress explained of Wyatt, now 2. But dirty looks "took us a little aback because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, 'Oh my God,' because it's so not a sexual act. I think it's unfortunate that people are so hard on women who choose to do it and do it in public. If it's not for you, don't look."
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Nine days after welcoming daughter Luna Simone last April, new parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went out for dinner sans baby. Sounds innocent enough, right? Not to Internet commenters, who said things like "What in the hell is wrong with her?" and "This is just insane." Days later, Teigen responded to the madness on Good Morning America, saying, "I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn't think it would come from going to dinner. We needed a break. We needed to go enjoy each other's company and be out. We were gone for an hour." Legend even piped up, supportively tweeting, "Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn’t have to take it all. We'll split it."
JENNI 'JWOWW' FARLEY
A photo of Farley's then-9-week-old son Greyson hanging with dad Roger Mathews in the pool last July turned into a PSA about sun protection after Instagram followers flipped out at the former reality star. "First off, my son is two months and in a salt water pool up to his belly… Probably for a total of three minutes," Farley wrote in a follow-up Insta post. "But second is where I need to really educate trolls… Let me explain to the haters that decided to comment about no sunscreen and the dangers bla bla bla My son actually does have sunscreen on. It's the same concept as diaper cream. Probably even better than the crap s– you lather your children in." She even shared her DIY sunscreen recipe, reminding people she's in the tanning industry "and pride myself on knowing this."
JANA KRAMER
The country singer was excited to start then-6-month-old daughter Jolie on solids in June, posting a pic of a grocery store conveyor belt full of baby food. Not excited? Instagram followers, who slammed Kramer for not making her own meals. She responded with a photo of a handwritten note that read: "Dear Mommy Shamers, Unless you are Jolie's doctor, her father, or her mom, do NOT tell me how to raise my child, or how to feed her. Sincerely, Jolie's MOM." An accompanying caption reminded fans of the golden rule, too: "If you have negative comments about how I parent my child, keep it to yourself!!"
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
Cavallari's Fourth of July 2016 Instagram became less about the holiday and all about her sons' weight after followers expressed concern over the visibility of her boys' bones. "I understand you live a very strict dietary lifestyle but these children are very obviously nutritionally deficient," one Instagram user wrote. "Seeing pictures of your boys and how they look is a bit shocking to see! I know you cook healthy but to see the bones just doesn't seem normal, sorry!" read another comment. Cavallari decided to block the offenders, and penned a sarcastic response to their concerns. "Yep, I starve my children," she wrote. "Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."
BLAC CHYNA
Her baby-to-be with then-fiancé Rob Kardashian was still cooking – but the model was already feeling the pressure to be perfect, as evidenced by the hate she received after donning a casual jumpsuit for lunch with friends last May. "To all you people out here with negative comments and insecure words (obviously because you have nothing else to do but criticize the next) I AM HAVING A BABY!" she wrote on Instagram. "Exactly what do you expect to see?! If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one."
JILLIAN HARRIS
"Today has been rough," the former Bachelorette and then-mom-to-be told PEOPLE last March. "I posted a picture of me this morning in the car with a cup of coffee, and then later on I posted another pic of a coffee. All of these people are like 'You shouldn't be drinking so much caffeine.' I stopped drinking alcohol, I stopped partying, I don't do Botox anymore … I'm going to drink my damn coffee!" Harris did say she felt the criticism was coming "from a place of love," but added, "I'm not an idiot. I'm not stupid – I'm a grown adult. I think I know what's right and what's wrong."
COCO AUSTIN
The reality star and mom to baby Chanel was happy to remind Twitter followers she is "#100%wife" after some implied she wasn't pulling her weight at home. "Some comments really frustrate me at times..some assume since u have money and live in a "celebrity world" that you don't do s---!" she tweeted in December 2015. "I don't have nannies or babysitters. I've been 100% hands on w/Chanel. I also clean my own house amp do my own laundry #100%wife"
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
After facing criticism about her weight gain during her second pregnancy with son Saint, Kardashian West did what she does best: post a sexy selfie to silence the haters. "First they say I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it…Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it…SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat amp look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten amp I look bigger. It's all a part of the process," she captioned her August 2015 Insta. "Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I'm going to get even bigger amp that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant … Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle amp no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting" #schooled
TESS HOLLIDAY
Plus-size model Holliday faced similar backlash during her second pregnancy in 2016, as people often told her they couldn't tell she was pregnant because of her size. Her reply was an equally artful nude selfie with a simple, strong caption: "I will continue to live unapologetically, to thrive in this body, prove the naysayers wrong amp laugh at the ignorance." A follow-up post gave support to moms facing similar struggles: "I'm part of a small minority that's telling you it's okay to not have a perfect baby bump, or not show at all, to be plus size amp have a healthy child, amp most importantly to find a care provider that doesn't shame you about your size. It's also okay to tell someone to f--- off when they give you unsolicited advice about what's "best" for you amp your baby. As women, we know what's best amp that's our business.. No one else's."
ALYSSA MILANO
Long a proponent of breastfeeding, Milano decided to introduce daughter Elizabella to the world in October 2014 with a sweet nursing shot. However, many on the Internet didn't find it so sweet, shaming the actress for sharing. "I got really sad about it," she said during an appearance on The Talk that December. "Who are we, that now we get upset as human beings if we see a woman feeding her baby? It's crazy to me. Crazy, crazy, crazy. I just think, 'Where are we that this has now become offensive?' So not only is it beautiful, but it's also a necessity. I'm feeding my kid."
JADA PINKETT SMITH
Daughter Willow has always marched to the beat of her own drummer – so when she decided to chop her hair off in 2012, her mom Jada Pinkett wasn't going to let random commenters make her feel anything less than great about it. "This is a world where women, girls are constantly reminded that they don't belong to themselves; that their bodies are not their own, nor their power or self determination," she wrote on Facebook. "Willow cut her hair because her beauty, her value, her worth is not measured by the length of her hair. Even little girls have the RIGHT to own themselves and should not be a slave to even their mother's deepest insecurities, hopes and desires."
