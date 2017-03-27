MILA KUNIS

Yes, even celebrities are shamed for breastfeeding in public, the mom-of-two told Vanity Fair. "There were many times where I didn't bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She's hungry," the actress explained of Wyatt, now 2. But dirty looks "took us a little aback because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, 'Oh my God,' because it's so not a sexual act. I think it's unfortunate that people are so hard on women who choose to do it and do it in public. If it's not for you, don't look."