Kristin Cavallari Feels 'Complete' Without Having a Fourth Baby: 'I Got My Girl'

Kristin Cavallari may be done having children with husband Jay Cutler.

The Hills alum, 31 — who is mom to sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3½, and Camden Jack, 5½ as well as daughter Saylor James, 2 — insists to PEOPLE that another pregnancy is not likely.

“We’re done. We are done. I can’t imagine having another one,” says Cavallari, who is gearing up for the March 28 release of her Uncommon James spring collection.

“We just feel like such a complete family — I got my girl. Everything is just so great with it right now, why rock the boat?” explains the mother of three.

In the midst of putting a hold on expanding their family, the couple, who reside in Nashville, is in awe of how much time has gone by parenting their kids. “Everyone’s just growing up too fast,” Cavallari says.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Jason LaVeris/Getty

The proud parent also reveals her daughter has become her mini-me. “Saylor’s more me. She can be a little bossy,” Cavallari jokes.

“She likes a good tutu here and there so she has that girliness in her but because she’s always with her brothers, she’s not afraid to get dirty, which I love,” adds the former reality star. “She takes after her mama but everyone’s kind of a good mix of the two of us.”

Kristin Cavallari's kids: Jaxon Wyatt, Saylor James and Camden Jack Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

With a fashion empire and a new cookbook — True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar — coming out next month, Cavallari has seemingly left her days of reality TV behind her. But she’s not opposed to her kids pursuing it.

“I would make them wait until they’re 18 and then if they want to, they’re adults and can make their own decisions, but I would definitely say no until I could,” says Cavallari, who was launched into stardom during her junior year of high school, shown in the first season of MTV’s Laguna Beach.

Kristin Cavallari and her kids Kristin Cavallari Instagram

“I just want them to be kids. I think having a camera in your face in high school — I wouldn’t change it, I’m really happy that was my experience — but it’s so hard being a teenager anyways that why have that added pressure? Do it when you’re 18,” she advises.

” ‘I can’t stop you but as long as you’re living in my house, you’re not going to have a camera in your face. I might, but you’re not,’ ” she says with a laugh.