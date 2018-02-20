Kristin Cavallari Shares Sweet Snapshot of Daughter Saylor Enjoying Nashville's Winter

Summer has arrived early for Saylor James!

Posing outdoors in a pair of shorts and ruffled short-sleeved top, the 2-year-old youngest child and only daughter of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler looks super comfortable in a photo Cavallari shared to Instagram Tuesday.

The little girl and her mama appear to be hanging in a park, surrounded by trees and a body of water, with other moms milling about with strollers and another shorts-clad youngster in the background.

“Winter in Nashville,” The Hills alum, 31, wrote to accompany the photograph.

Winter in nashville A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 20, 2018 at 9:06am PST

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Cavallari has been spending a lot of quality time with her kids recently. For Valentine’s Day, the mother of three teamed up with sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3½, and Camden Jack, 5½, to bake some heart-shaped cookies.

In one Instagram Stories video, the brothers could be seen decorating the finished treats in the background as their mom taste tests the final product.

“We gotta try ’em obviously, right guys? Make sure they’re good,” said Cavallari after biting into one of the pink-frosted goodies, to which one of her sons replied, “Yeah.”

Snow day ❄️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:03pm PST

In October 2016, the Uncommon James founder told PEOPLE Now that she’s excited to bond with Saylor and teach her important lessons as she grows up.

“I just want to raise a confident girl,” said Cavallari. “I just want her to know that she doesn’t need to be sending naked pictures and doing all that stuff — I’m definitely going to monitor everything.”

She added, “I want to raise her to know that she can go do whatever she wants in life and to be comfortable in her own skin, which I think also just comes with age and time.”