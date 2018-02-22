If Saylor James asks for a pony, her mom’s got it covered.

Kristin Cavallari‘s mini-me joined the former reality star for a beauty session recently, sitting patiently on her mom’s lap while the latter pulled the little girl’s blonde locks into a ponytail.

The kicker? Cavallari is getting her hair done at the same time — and the stylist behind her is fashioning her ‘do similarly to that of The Hills alum’s 2-year-old daughter.

“All aboard the pony train,” wrote Cavallari, 31, alongside the cute photo.

All aboard the pony train A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 22, 2018 at 8:05am PST

Saylor seems to be a fan of the ponytail. In a snap Cavallari shared to Instagram Tuesday, the adorable little girl is rocking the style, dressed in a pair of shorts and ruffled short-sleeved top for a park outing with her mama.

“Winter in Nashville,” the Uncommon James founder captioned the shot.

Winter in nashville A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 20, 2018 at 9:06am PST

Cavallari — who also shares sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3½, and Camden Jack, 5½, with husband Jay Cutler — has been candid in the past about how much becoming a mother has changed her perspective.

“There’s just so much more love in your life. I finally feel like I have a real identity,” the model, lifestyle expert and author told Modeliste magazine in June 2016.

“I feel like I have a purpose here in life now,” she added. “I’m a mom to these three amazing little babies, and my whole world just kind of opened up.”