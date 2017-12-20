Kristen Bell is looking back at one of the greatest moments of her life.

The actress shared never-before-seen photos on Instagram Tuesday to mark her daughter Delta’s 3rd birthday on Tuesday.

Staying true to form for the star, the snapshots were a mix of very candid and intimate moments as well as some funny moments.

Bell with husband Dax Shepard

“Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier,” Bell, 37, wrote in the caption of a series of photos she shared. “Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing.”

She continued, “Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom.”

Aside from the birthday girl, Bell and Dax Shepard also have an older daughter, 4-year-old Lincoln.

Shepard spoke candidly about the pair’s relationship and how they make it look easy, but assured that it’s “not effortless.”

“We do couple’s therapy. We work it like a job,” he said. “Relationships aren’t just perfect.”

To assure that the duo gets one-to-one time with each other, Shepard, 42, shared that they have to “just commit to things.”

“If I say, ‘Hey, what are you doing Thursday?’ It’s never going to happen. But if I put something on the calendar … it works out,” said Shepard.

The CHiPs star also recalled the most romantic thing he’s ever done for his wife, who he married in 2013.

“She was doing a movie in Alaska and I was shooting Parenthood and I couldn’t go and she was going away for a long time. But then my schedule changed and I didn’t tell her, so I got the seat next to her on the airplane and then I sweet-talked the gate representative to let me on the plane early. So when she went to sit down, I was in her seat reading a newspaper and she kept going, ‘Excuse me, sir. Excuse me, sir. I think you’re in my seat,'” he explained.

“And then she noticed those hands look familiar and then she started bawling when she saw that I was on the flight,” he said.