Kristen Bell Not-So-Secretly Pumped Breast Milk During Bad Moms Rehearsal: 'I Didn't Know I Was on a Projector!'

Things got very personal, very quickly, the first time Bad Moms stars Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn got together.

When the actresses first read lines for their 2016 film, Bell had to Skype in because she was still home in L.A. Not realizing her face was on a 200-inch projector, the 37-year-old mother tried — and failed — to secretly pump breast milk during the rehearsal.

“As we’re reading the script, you see [Kristen’s] face just getting closer and closer to the screen, and the rest of her body just keeps getting out of the screen,” Kunis, 34, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. “[She] was just a giant face!”

That’s when everyone in the room heard the noise — blasted over a loud speaker — of Bell pumping.

“I’m sorry. When you gotta do it, you gotta do it,” said an unapologetic Bell, adding that she didn’t think it would be loud. “I didn’t know I was on a movie projector! I would have loved a heads-up.”

Although Bell and Kunis met back in their early 20s, this reading was when they first met 44-year-old Hahn. But even with such a humorous first encounter, the cast members were fast friends — and supported each other right from that first moment.

“The boys in the room were like, ‘There’s static on that, can we check that call line?’ ” Bell said. “Mila and Kathryn were like ‘She’s fine, it’s fine! Let’s just keep rehearsing.’ They were covering for me!”

Bell added that the Bad Moms stars support each other still, especially since they are all moms in real life.

“Kathryn’s back is fused, Mila has marbles under her skin because of picking up the baby, so a lot of our interviews we do together I’m rubbing knots out of their backs while we’re doing it,” Bell said with a laugh.

“I’m looking at the interviewer like, ‘I’m sorry. We’re moms, we’ve got to multitask. I’m going to get this knot out of her back. Ask us anything!’ ”

A Bad Moms Christmas, which also features This Is Us star Justin Hartley, is in theaters Nov. 1.