What Kristen Bell's Daughters Think of Her Hosting the SAG Awards

Kristen Bell will have a little extra résumé fodder when she steps into the role of first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards host, but there are two people who just aren’t impressed.

“They think when adults talk it is very boring,” The Good Place star tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue of Delta, 3, and Lincoln, 4½, her daughters with husband Dax Shepard.

“They are definitely in that phase. So I don’t think they will be watching,” adds Bell, 37.

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the names of several presenters for the award show, including Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran, who will all take the stage on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kristen Bell

Meet your host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan 21, 2018. @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/IToeFiPhdf — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 4, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Shares Private Photos of Her Second Pregnancy to Mark Daughter Delta’s Birthday



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Luckily for the actress, she has a solid support system in her husband. “He doesn’t really give out pointers or advice so much as he gives out unending support, which is very nice,” she explains of Shepard, 43.

She adds that living with a writer is “very helpful” because “you can whisper things in their ear as they’re falling asleep.”

“I’m like, ‘Is this funny?’ ” Bell says.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Cindy Ord/Getty

FROM PEOPLETV: How Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake-Up Calls!



RELATED: Kristen Bell Named First-Ever Host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Bell jokes that she is counting “on being hammered” the night of the show, but in all seriousness will practice meditation — something she does regularly, paired with a little caffeine jolt.

“I go home and I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘You are exhausted and you are exhausting so take it down a notch,’ ” says the Veronica Mars alum. “But that is something I have actually had to work on.”

“In order for me to reserve the amount of energy I actually have to structure it,” Bells explains. “I will have an easy day of not responding to emails and not doing social media and then probably meditate and go to the show and really give it a go.”

The SAG Awards will air on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

For more about Kristen Bell’s SAG Awards hosting gig, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.