Kris Jenner Opens Up About How 'Great' Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are as Parents

Kris Jenner has nothing but positive things to say about how daughter Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are adjusting to their roles as new parents.

“She loves it,” the 62-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch told reporters at Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa Grand Opening Party Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California.

Kris also opened up about how much the 20-year-old — who gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 — has been enjoying motherhood.

“She’s doing really, really great,” she said. “The baby is happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home and so excited.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: New Mom Kylie Jenner “Absolutely Gets Her Hands Dirty Changing Diapers,” Source Says

Kris, who got pregnant for the first time at 22, went on to explain that she knows from experience how overwhelming being a young mother can be. But her advice to her daughter has just been to “enjoy every moment.”

RELATED VIDEO: New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Not Officially Living Together’

“It goes by so fast,” she added. “In the blink of an eye, she’s already a month old.”

“It’s overwhelming when you’re that young, and so things go by so fast and the moments slipped by,” she continued. “So enjoy it because all of a sudden they’re 30.”

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Black Underwear 1 Month After Birth of Daughter Stormi



Kris also added that there was another similarity between her and Kylie when it came to motherhood: They were both “born to have kids.”

“I think she was born to have kids,” Kris said. “I felt like I was the same way.”

“I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I mean, I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that [with] some people, you just know,” she remarked.

Kris and Kylie Jenner Vivien Killilea/Getty

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

When it came to describing how Scott has been taking to fatherhood, Kris had nothing but kind words about the 25-year-old rapper, saying, “He’s so great.”

And even though she hasn’t necessarily seen him changing diapers, she praised how “attentive” he’s been since Stormi’s birth — to both his 5-week-old daughter and Kylie.

“I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time,” she explained of Scott. “He’s really, really great, really attentive and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Snapchat

RELATED: Travis Scott Shares Sweet New Photo of His “Lil Mama,” Daughter Stormi: “1 Month Today”

But even though the world-famous momager calls herself a “major diaper changer,” she said that her granddaughter is constantly surrounded by loving, helpful faces, so Kylie doesn’t need her around for diaper duty.

“There’s always so many people over there trying to grab time with that baby,” she explained.