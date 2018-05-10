Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Is ‘So Dedicated’ as a Mom to 3-Month-Old Stormi

When it comes to her latest project, Kris Jenner is mixing business with pleasure.

The Kardashian matriarch announced on Tuesday that she teamed up with daughter Kylie Jenner on a makeup line, Kris Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics.

“I had the best time,” says Jenner, 62, of working with Kylie, 20. “It was her idea. She actually surprised me one day at a meeting. She walked in and said, ‘Guess what we’re going to do!’ It’s a lot of fun.”

A perennial multi-tasker, the producer and manager is also collaborating with professional networking platform Bumble Bizz to find a new personal assistant.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kris and Kylie Jenner in July 2016 Vivien Killilea/Getty

And Jenner says she’s in awe of fellow busy mom Kylie, who welcomed daughter Stormi three months ago on Feb. 1.

“That child never stops,” says Jenner. “She got right back in the saddle. And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby.”

Continues Jenner: “We were at the Met Ball and all she could focus on when we were done was getting home. She’s like, ‘Come on we’ve got to go see Stormi! It was really sweet to see her anxious to get home to Stormi.”

RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Future Family Gatherings with Babies Stormi, True and Chicago

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The youngest Jenner even took over the hosting reins. “At Easter, Kylie had a newborn and that’s a major time when you have a first baby and you’re that young and you’re trying to figure it all out,” says Jenner. “And she hosted the family’s Easter which is not an easy task! She had this elaborate gorgeous party that she wanted to do for all of us just out of love because she wanted to make sure that we had this amazing morning after church. She’s always doing things like that.”

And Jenner, who became a first-time mom to daughter Kourtney at age 22, says she sees glimpses of herself in her youngest child.

“I do see myself in Kylie,” says Jenner. “She hasn’t stopped! And she does remind me of me in that way. I’m so proud of her. I just beam when I watch her.”