Kris Jenner is now a grandmother of eight!

The momager and Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 62, made her first public appearance since daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth last week, at the Rachel Zoe Collection Presentation and Dinner at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.

“She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” Kris told PEOPLE on Monday night about the kind of mother her 20-year-old daughter is already shaping up to be.

The new mom welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and announced their baby girl’s arrival with the world three days after the birth on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube.

“I was bawling! I was crying so hard, especially at the end. And I still cried,” Kris said of watching the emotional footage before the youngest KarJenner shared the 11-minute montage of never-before-seen images from her pregnancy and labor.

Kris and Kylie Jenner in July 2016 Vivien Killilea/Getty

With her family once again getting bigger, Kris said she could not be more grateful.

“It’s a whole ‘nother dimension of love and family, and feeling so lucky to be where we are today. It’s really an exciting time,” she said.

“Any mom just wants her family to be happy, healthy, peaceful, joyful and that’s my joy,” Kris added. “They’re my heart!”

And Kris is already envisioning future play dates between her grandchildren.

“That’s what makes it so fun,” she said about Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, and Kylie’s newborn growing up together.

Kris Jenner at the Rachel Zoe Collection Presentation and Dinner at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe

Kim Kardashian West is also looking forward to family functions for all the kids.

The new mom of three and husband Kanye West welcomed their own baby girl, Chicago, on Jan. 15 — just 17 days before Kylie gave birth to her first child.

“Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!!” Kardashian West, 37, wrote on her website Monday. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!”

Rob Kardashian with daughter Dream and Kylie Jenner holding Chicago West next to Kim Kardashian West Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Adding, “Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Kris previously gushed about Kylie’s newborn on social media Sunday, writing, “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”