Kris Jenner Splurges During Pink-Powered Shopping Spree with Pregnant Khloé Kardashian

Kris Jenner is getting ready for another grandbaby!

The 62-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch accompanied her pregnant daughter Khloé Kardashian on a shopping trip for the latter’s baby girl on the way.

According to a source, Kardashian bought several pink products at both Petit Tresor and Couture Kids, like a rocking chair and a variety of stuffed animals, including giraffes.

“Khloé did some last-minute shopping with Kris. Kris treated her to all the gifts,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Khloé was in the best mood. She was all smiles and so excited about shopping for her baby girl. She left the stores with some gifts, but most of the gifts will be delivered.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Her Baby Girl’s Sex Reveal with a Pink Cake and Neon Nails

Kardashian, 33, recently admitted on Twitter that while she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson haven’t settled on a name for their daughter, they are throwing initials around.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well,” the Revenge Body star replied to one user who asked if she would be following the “K” family tradition. “That’s as far as I know.”

Khloé Kardashian

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

After revealing her first child’s sex on Sunday’s season finale of KUWTK, Kardashian used her website and app to share how old her daughter will have to be to start watching the family’s reality show (“13”) — and date (“15”).

“I’m not sure what TT will say,” Kardashian added of how her NBA star beau, 26, will feel about their daughter’s dating age.