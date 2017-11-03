Having managed the careers of all six of her superstar kids for over a decade, America’s favorite momager Kris Jenner certainly knows how to dodge a tough question.

So it should come as no surprise that the 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch was more than prepared to avoid Ellen DeGeneres‘ prodding about her pregnant daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during a visit to the comedian’s talk show on Friday.

As fans know, Kris currently has three grandchildren on the way — with Khloé, 33, and Kylie, 20, both pregnant with their first child (a boy for Khloé with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson and a girl for Kylie with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott) according to multiple sources. Kim Kardashian West is also expecting a baby girl (her third child with husband Kanye West) via surrogate. All are due early next year.

Only Kim has confirmed her pregnancy publically, spilling the beans about her little one on the way in the 10 year anniversary season trailer for KUWTK. Khloé and Kylie have remained mum, covering their growing baby bumps on social media.

That hasn’t stopped DeGeneres from poking fun at the KarJenner baby boom on her daytime show. On Halloween, the 59-year-old Emmy darling dressed up again as the fake Kardashian sister, Karla, and joked that sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were both pregnant too (The reality stars surprised the audience and quickly shot down Karla’s konfusion).

It was that bit that got Kris talking on Friday. “You are the best daughter because you’re so easy to get along with,” she told DeGeneres, of Karla. “You do make up a lot of stories though. You got to work on the little fibs.”

“You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant?” DeGeneres asked. “Alright, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.”

Kris wasn’t falling for DeGeneres’ bait, “Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies….”

But DeGeneres kept things light. “You’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that…” she said of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has just been renewed for five more seasons in a whopping $150 million joint media deal.

“You know I get 10 percent!” Kris joked.

With Kris turning 62 this weekend, some might expect that retirement would be on the way. But she told PEOPLE on Wednesday that she has no plans to slow down.

“I don’t see myself retiring,” Kris said after coming off-stage at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit in New York City. “Being busy and working hard is instrumental in a long, healthy life. I really believe that. I think you have to take care of yourself and treat yourself well and have treats along the way and vacations and this and that. But I really think that working really hard for a long time is important. It’s important for your mind, body and spirit.”

And when it comes to striking the delicate balance between parenting and managing, Kris has a very specific approach: “I’m always Mom first,” she said.

“I love my kids more than anything, and it gives me such joy to see that they’re following the path they love,” she continued. “And they’re all really smart kids with amazing work ethics. That makes my job heaven because I don’t have to babysit anybody. They’re telling me, ‘Let’s do more. Faster. Bigger.’ ”

