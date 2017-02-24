Astronaut in the Making? See Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason’s Space-Inspired Bedroom

Mason Dash might be on track to join the space program one day!

The oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick recently received a bedroom makeover that he and his mom created based on his current obsession.

“Right now, Mason is really into Star Wars, so he and I created a room filled with glow-in-the-dark elements and lots of star motifs,” writes Kardashian, 37, on her website to accompany photos of the celestial-themed space for her 7-year-old son.

“[Interior decorator] Martyn Lawrence Bullard showed me this amazing constellation wallpaper from Ralph Lauren, which Mason and I loved. We covered the ceiling in it,” she adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“This high-shine chrome dresser is by designer Timothy Oulton and I originally bought it for Mason’s nursery,” the design-savvy Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says of the area where Mason keeps all his Star Wars, Disney and superhero display items.

“I had the tonal shelves above it installed when we needed more space to hold all of Mason’s favorite toys and collectibles.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Spend Quality Family Time at Home with Kids

Whether Mason has friends and cousins over or is just spending time at home with siblings Reign Aston, 2, and Penelope Scotland, 4½, he’s covered as far as relaxation space goes.

“These double full-size bunkbeds are from Restoration Hardware and come in handy for sleepovers!” Kardashian shares. “At night, we put on a cool star projector that blasts the ceiling and walls with stars and the Milky Way.”

“As kids get older, it’s fun for their rooms to change as their interests do,” she adds.