Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Sing 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' with Their Kids

Singalong!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick recently returned from a family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado — and they kept the fun going all the way back home.

Disick, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable video of himself singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” with Kardashian, 37, during their flight back to Los Angeles on a private jet.

The couple’s daughter Penelope, 4, is sitting on Mom’s lap, doing her best to sing along, while their sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, can be seen in the background, sitting with family friends and nannies.

Disick and Kardashian ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, but the two remain close and have been spending plenty of time together as family co-parenting their three kids.

