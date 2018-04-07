Before Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth: A Look Back on How Kourtney Pulled Out Son Mason During Labor on KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her baby girl any day now, but we can’t help but look back on the other KarJenner births, specifically the labor of Kris Jenner’s eldest grandchild Mason Dash on December 14, 2009.

The now-8-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick was the first Kardashian welcomed into this world for Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers to witness as the birth was filmed in the delivery room. It was later broadcasted during the season 4 finale when fans learned that Kourtney, 38, was the first (and so far only) sibling to pull out her own child during labor.

“The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” she said at the time.

Not only were the cameras in the delivery room, nearly every family member watched Kourtney give birth to Mason, including Khloé, Kim and momager Kris Jenner.

The much-talked-about moment is arguably among the top KUWTK scenes in the 14 seasons of the popular E! series. In fact, Khloé, 33, has mentioned it several times on the show.

“Kourtney just loves to pull out her own children,” she said during the season 7 finale in 2012 when the older sister also helped with the delivery of her second child, daughter Penelope Scotland.

The 2014 birth of Kardashian and Disick’s third child, son Reign — who was also born on Dec. 14 — was not televised.

In October 2016, the mother of three told Australia’s Today Extra that she wouldn’t let the KUWTK camera crew in the delivery room when she gave birth to Mason.

“Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie. The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child. I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in movies everyone is screaming and it was so crazy and my experience was amazing. I just felt something in me wanted to share that with people,” she said.