Eat your heart out, Audrey Hepburn!

Kourtney Kardashian treated her daughter Penelope, 5½, and her niece North, 4½, to a chic dining experience on Saturday: having breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Starting off a fun-filled day in New York City, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, took the two girls to The Blue Box Café, located on the fourth floor of Tiffany & Co.’s N.Y.C. Fifth Avenue flagship store — which is decorated to look like the inside of one of the jewelry company’s trademark little blue boxes.

“Kourtney & Co.,” Kardashian wrote alongside a picture of herself and her adorable dates enjoying all of the mouth-watering pastries.

Kourtney & Co. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Documenting their movie moment on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian also shared a sweet picture of the two girl’s place settings — which were labeled “P” and “N” — before posting an image of the full breakfast spread the three ladies enjoyed.

“Breakfast at Tiffanys,” she appropriately captioned the snap.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of three (she and ex Scott Disick also share sons Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8) got candid on her website earlier this week, explaining why co-sleeping has become second nature in her household.

“Getting the kids to sleep through the night in my home was different for each individual child,” she began. “When I had Mason, co-sleeping just kind of happened naturally. It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

But once her daughter came along, the star had to make a few adjustments. She explained, “When I had Penelope, I read The Attachment Parenting Book by Dr. Sears — and this style of co-sleeping really worked for us.”

“During this time, Mason was also sleeping most nights in my bed,” Kardashian wrote. “We made it work and I really just followed his lead for when we both felt he was ready to sleep in his room.”

unselfish love A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

you’re the son in my morning babe A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

“With co-sleeping, I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep whenever they woke during the night,” Kardashian continued. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. Co-sleeping just ended up feeling like we all got more sleep.”

The weekend girls’ trip came after Kourtney’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a daughter, on Friday. The new mom announced her baby’s arrival on Sunday.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she wrote in an Instagram post.