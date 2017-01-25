Pretty in Pink! Kourtney Kardashian Gives a Glimpse Inside Daughter Penelope’s ‘Sleek and Modern’ Bedroom

Nothing but the best for Kourtney Kardashian‘s little girl Penelope Scotland!

The 4½-year-old daughter of the reality star is set up in style in her new bedroom, according to photos and a message posted on her mom’s website.

“When we moved into the new house Penelope was ready for a big girl room, but she definitely still wanted a space that was both playful and pink!” writes Kardashian, 37.

“We kept a lot of accents from her previous room, but went for a more sleek and modern feel. I even passed down the ‘Love Me’ neon light that was previously in my bedroom.”

Among the room’s décor standouts? A pink and white bed set flanked by a matching baby doll stroller, with a stuffed Hello Kitty nestled between the two pillows.

“Martyn Lawrence Bullard designed this custom blush-colored velvet upholstered bed frame and headboard,” shares Kardashian, who is also mom to sons Reign Aston, 2, and Mason Dash, 7, with Disick.

“The soft fabric really warms up the room and is great for kids so they don’t bump into a wood frame.”

The other side of the bed is home to a set of dolls — with their own complete wardrobe, of course.

“This vintage lucite clothing rack for doll clothes came from my grandmother MJ’s kids clothing shop in La Jolla called Shannon + Co,” Kardashian writes. “It makes Penelope’s play area look neat and organized. Toys can be chic too!”

“The cute mini hangers are from the Etsy store LaniesCreations,” she adds.