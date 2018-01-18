Kourtney Kardashian Says Co-Sleeping Has 'Really Worked' at Her House: 'We All Got More Sleep'

One of Kourtney Kardashian‘s secrets to getting her shut-eye? Co-sleeping.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of three (she and ex Scott Disick share sons Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½) got candid on her website this week, explaining why the practice has become second nature in her household.

“Getting the kids to sleep through the night in my home was different for each individual child,” she began. “When I had Mason, co-sleeping just kind of happened naturally. It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

“But it was also really important to me to research the benefits and some of the criticisms when it came to this method,” added Kardashian, 38. “I also used certain things like the DockATot, which gave me more peace of mind.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

goodnight A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Beach Bonding! Scott Disick Shares New Oceanside Snap with Son Mason



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

But once her daughter came along, the star had to make a few adjustments. She explains, “When I had Penelope, I read The Attachment Parenting Book by Dr. Sears — and this style of co-sleeping really worked for us.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“During this time, Mason was also sleeping most nights in my bed,” Kardashian writes. “We made it work and I really just followed his lead for when we both felt he was ready to sleep in his room.”

you’re the son in my morning babe A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

unselfish love A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

RELATED: Milla Jovovich: How Co-Sleeping Has Strengthened Our Family Bond

Her youngest child was a completely different story, though.

“Reign was the only one who has always slept in his own bed,” she reveals. “We didn’t use any sleep-training methods for him. By 2½, he started sleeping through the whole night without waking up.”

“Before, he would wake up a few times during the night and need a little back rub to get back to sleep. Sometimes he would fall back to sleep on his own too, so I really just felt things out as a mom.”

Friday night 👼🏻👼🏻 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

FROM PEOPLETV: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms



RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson on Letting Her Son Sleep in Her Bed: “We Wake Up Holding Each Other’s Hands”

“With co-sleeping, I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep whenever they woke during the night,” Kardashian continues. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. Co-sleeping just ended up feeling like we all got more sleep.”

“Also, as a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with the kids during the day, at least I knew we’d have the evening together as a family,” she explains. “Every kid is different, so if it works for you and your family, that’s the most important thing!”