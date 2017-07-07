For Kobe Bryant, trash talk off the court these days mainly revolves around him being outnumbered.

The retired Lakers star opened up about being the father of three girls in a new interview with Extra, admitting, “Guys keep teasing me.”

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,’ ” said the athlete. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess… get in line.’ ”

Bryant, 38, and his wife Vanessa recently welcomed their third daughter, Bianka Bella, 7 months. They’re also parents to Gianna, 11, and Natalia, 14.

“It’s pretty cool for me ’cause its Daddy’s little princesses,” he says.

At home, Bryant is busy working with Gianna on her basketball skills, and says the pre-teen is “pretty fierce.”

“She came to me last summer and asked if I would teach her the game a little bit, so she just started playing,” Bryant told Extra.

Natalia, on the other hand, is into volleyball and “film” the proud dad said, sharing, “Her and I can sit down for hours and just watch film after film after film after film… Natalia’s a great volleyball player and Gianna’s great at basketball, great at soccer.”

And the family has been adjusting to having an infant around again, with Bryant admitting that “some nights are hit and miss” when it comes to Bianka sleeping.

“Some nights, she’ll give you a good six hours. Other nights, she’ll give you three and wake up, feed, and go back to sleep.”

Regardless, he says, his wife has been a “trouper” with their new addition.