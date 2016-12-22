Kobe Bryant Shares First Photo of Daughter Bianka Bella

Introducing Bianka Bella!

Kobe Bryant shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram Wednesday. “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!” the proud dad captioned the adorable photo of his 16-day-old little Mamba.

Bryant, 38, and his wife Vanessa, 34, welcomed their third daughter on Dec. 5 in Newport Beach, California. The couple are already parents to Gianna, 10, and Natalia, 13.

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

In his latest post, the retired NBA player also revealed that the couple’s third child weighed in at 7 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 20 inches at birth.

The Bryants shared the news of their third daughter on the way in July with matching Instagram photos of a onesie reading “Baby Mamba,” accompanied by a glittery red bow and a pair of tiny Nike Kobe sneakers.

And in September, the couple enjoyed a baby shower among family and friends in Los Angeles.