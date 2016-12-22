Kobe Bryant Shares First Photo of Daughter Bianka Bella

Introducing Bianka Bella!
Kobe Bryant shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram Wednesday. “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!” the proud dad captioned the adorable photo of his 16-day-old little Mamba.
Bryant, 38, and his wife Vanessa, 34, welcomed their third daughter on Dec. 5 in Newport Beach, California. The couple are already parents to Gianna, 10, and Natalia, 13.
In his latest post, the retired NBA player also revealed that the couple’s third child weighed in at 7 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 20 inches at birth.
The Bryants shared the news of their third daughter on the way in July with matching Instagram photos of a onesie reading “Baby Mamba,” accompanied by a glittery red bow and a pair of tiny Nike Kobe sneakers.
And in September, the couple enjoyed a baby shower among family and friends in Los Angeles.