We Found It: The Cool Suits Angelina Jolie's Twins Knox and Vivienne Wore to TIFF

Suited up for Mom’s big night!

Angelina Jolie‘s 9-year-old twins stepped out in coordinating suits at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new movie, First They Killed My Father, this week.

Though Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline‘s mom may opt for designer duds, the pairs’ looks are definitely budget friendly for any parents of little dapper dudes and dudettes.

Vivienne wore Appaman Kids linen two-piece mod suit, which retails for $112 on Amazon, while Knox opted for the brand’s navy windowpane mod suit, which is $160 and available for purchase at Neiman Marcus.

Jolie’s stylish brood are definitely fans of the brand, with Knox wearing the Appaman standard shirt in gray over the weekend, as well as the shelby cardigan while with his mom and siblings at the Telluride Film Festival.

Jolie’s other children with Brad Pitt – Shiloh Nouvel, 11; Zahara Marley, 12; Pax Thien, 13; and Maddox Chivan, 16 — have also joined her while she promotes her passion project.

The actress told ET at TIFF that the kids thought it was funny she was getting all dressed up for the red carpet, explaining, “They were laughing at both of us [Jolie and First They Killed My Father book author Loung Ung] because they’re used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pajamas and make breakfast.”

Yet, she shared, “They are excited. I can’t tell if they’re excited or they’re more like, ‘Mom, ehh.’ ”

Jolie covers this week’s issue of PEOPLE, and opened up about what she calls a “difficult” year after splitting from husband Pitt – and how, now, “Everything will be around the children.”

“I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home,” she shared. “Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”