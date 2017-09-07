Mini Must-Have: All the Details on Knox Jolie-Pitt’s Dapper Gray Cardigan

He may be one of the youngest members of the Jolie-Pitt clan, but Knox Léon is well in the running for most stylish.

The 9-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt accompanied his mom and five siblings — twin sister Vivienne Marcheline; Shiloh Nouvel, 11; Zahara Marley, 12; Pax Thien, 13; and Maddox Chivan, 16 — to the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday to support Jolie’s new film First They Killed My Father, which she directed, produced and co-wrote.

For the occasion, Knox looked every bit the fashionable kid in dark gray slacks, black shoes and Appaman’s Shelby Button-Front Cardigan, which retails for $66.

If Knox’s debonair duds are close to your little one’s fashion sense, check out the three options below that are sure to make him the style star of your next movie premiere (or at school … either way).

Shop It! OshKosh B’Gosh Boys’ Long-Sleeve Shawl Collar-Button Cardigan ($21.50 to $23), amazon.com

Shop It! Classroom Big Boys’ Uniform Youth Unisex Cardigan Sweater ($18 to $27), amazon.com

Shop It! Cookie’s Kids Big Boys’ Cardigan Sweater ($28), amazon.com