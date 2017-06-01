Is Kirsten Dunst Ready to Be a Mom? ‘It’s Time to Have Babies and Chill,’ She Says

Kirsten Dunst has babies on her brain.

The Beguiled star, 35, admitted her baby fever has only recently kicked in. Since working in Hollywood at a very young age, Dunst is looking to write the next chapter in her life, possibly as a mother.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,” Dunst said in Marie Claire U.K.‘s July issue.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much,” added Dunst, who is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Being a godmother has influenced Dunst to have a child of her own, so much so that she has a new lease on love.

“That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid,” the actress continued. “I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

Dunst and Plemons, 29, played a married couple on season 2 of the FX series Fargo and their chemistry continued off-screen as they were seen spending time together off set and attended red-carpet events together. News of their engagement surfaced in January.