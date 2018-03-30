Pink for a Girl? Pregnant Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Bite Before Baby

Kirsten Dunst is thinking pink!

The pregnant actress stepped out alongside fiancé and former Fargo costar Jesse Plemons for lunch Thursday at Los Angeles eatery Olive & Thyme, where Dunst hid her baby bump under a loose-fitting tiered ruffled pink mini dress.

The 35-year-old first-time mom-to-be finished the look with black sandals, accessorizing with a pair of dark shades and letting her blonde hair hang loose over her shoulders.

Plemons, 29, coordinated in a red gingham-patterned button-up shirt, dark jeans and gray shoes, also sporting a pair of sunglasses and a green baseball cap.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons BACKGRID

Dunst and Plemons began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo season 2, where they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Bring It On actress confirmed her pregnancy in January’s Fall/Winter portrait series for Rodarte — the label co-founded by her best friends, sibling designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Nicholas Hunt/Getty

In June, Dunst admitted expanding her family was definitely something she had in mind. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,’ ” she told Marie Claire U.K. for their July issue.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like … you can’t experience that unless you have a kid,” she added.