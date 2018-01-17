Kirk Douglas shared a sweet moment with his first great-granddaughter, the child of his oldest grandchild.

The 101-year-old screen legend posed for a family portrait with grandson Cameron Douglas, 39, and his 4-week-old daughter Lua Izzy, whom he shares with girlfriend Viviane Thibes.

“Words cannot express…. #Powerful #Bloodline,” Cameron captioned the picture of the three generations on Instagram Tuesday.

Aside from their bloodline, the iconic actor and his great-grandchild also share a name as Cameron’s daughter’s middle name is a tribute to her great-grandfather, who was born Issur Danielovitch, and later went by Izzy.

Words cannot express…. #Powerful #Bloodline A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Jan 16, 2018 at 1:54pm PST

Missing from the picture to complete the multi-generational family photo was Kirk’s son and Cameron’s father, Michael Douglas, who previously shared the first photo of Lua Izzy when she was three days old.

Cameron and Viviane welcomed their first child together in December with Michael, 73, exclusively revealing the name of the couple’s daughter to PEOPLE in a statement: “[We’re] all ecstatic about baby Lua!”

While the Wall Street actor was not present in Tuesday’s photo, he was included in another family image that was also shared by Cameron two days prior.

“What it’s all about #Blessed with #Family,” he wrote alongside a picture that featured the father-son pair smiling with Cameron’s half-siblings, 17-year-old Dylan Michael and 14-year-old Carys Zeta, whose mother is Michael’s second wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Michael previously told PEOPLE, speaking of the names the baby will know him and his wife as.