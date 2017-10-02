Kirk Cousins has a potential future sports star on his hands!

The Washington Redskins quarterback and his wife Julie welcomed a son named Cooper Cousins on Friday, Sept. 29 — 11 days past her due date of Sept. 18 — the NFL team tweeted Saturday.

According to ESPN, Cooper weighed in at 9 lbs., 6 oz. at his birth.

“I’m sure many of you who are dads and moms know that it’s a special experience,” Cousins, 29, told ESPN Saturday. “I texted the coaches afterwards and said, ‘That was a top experience of my life so far.’ So I guess that says it all.”

Cooper is the first child for Cousins and Julie, who married in June 2014. He joins “big brother” Bentley, the couple’s 6-year-old Goldendoodle.

Congratulations to Kirk & Julie Cousins on the birth of their baby boy Cooper! — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 30, 2017

Due date = Monday Praying Baby Cousins waits for his daddy to return from Los Angeles 🙏 #HTTR A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

ESPN reports that Cousins got to cut the baby’s umbilical cord — with a little help from his understanding teammates. “I actually did intend to get here for practice [Friday], but those at the birth center were telling us that it could come in the next half hour, the next hour,” he recalls. “That isn’t what ended up happening, but they led us to believe it might be.”

“[Backup quarterback Colt McCoy] FaceTimed me into one of the meetings and I was able to get caught up on some of the third-down plan,” Cousins continues.

The duo announced they were expecting in March, with Julie sharing an adorable snap of Bentley wearing a sign around his neck that read, “MOM & DAD ARE GETTING ME A HUMAN!”

Later that month, Cousins shared a video revealing the sex of the little one on the way, tossing a football that exploded to reveal a cloud of blue dust.

Gender Reveal! Had to stand close so it wouldn't get intercepted… and still almost missed ha! IT'S A… A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

“It’s been a great experience because Julie’s been so positive throughout it,” Cousins praises his wife in his ESPN interview. “She’s been so disciplined. It’s been a joy throughout the nine months and the actual delivery and labor was no different.”

He adds, “She was a joy throughout it, just a reminder that I married up. That was a life goal of mine to marry up and I did that and I think this whole process the last nine months affirmed that.”

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Patience has likely been a virtue in the spouses’ home this month. On Sept. 18, the NFL star told 106.7 The Fan‘s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier, “Last week, Julie was being told that it may take well after the due date.”

Added Cousins at the time, “Life’s about to change here pretty quick. I’m enjoying my last few days with just me and Julie, and then … here we go.”