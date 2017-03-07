Baby on the Way for Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins just clinched the biggest win of his life: fatherhood!

The Washington Redskins quarterback and his wife Julie are going to be parents, she announced on Instagram over the weekend, with a little help from the couple’s Goldendoodle Bentley.

“Baby Cousins is coming in September!!!” Julie captioned the precious photo — in which Bentley is perched atop a chair alongside a sign saying “MOM & DAD ARE GETTING ME A HUMAN! — adding heart-eyes, baby and raised-hands emojis.

The baby on the way will be the first child for both Kirk, 28, and Julie, who said their “I Do”s in Atlanta on June 28, 2014 after Kirk’s second season with the Redskins.

Though the dog-loving couple don’t yet have parenting experience as far as a human goes, they are well-versed in giving lots of loving attention to Bentley, whom they adopted last February.

“Julie just had to spoil the dog on his 5th birthday!” Kirk captioned a 2016 Instagram photo of Bentley and a festively decorated bone sporting the message “Happy Birthday.”

And they’ve already got their family vacations down pat, too. The couple visited Walt Disney World in 2016, even sporting matching attire — maybe a preview of what’s to come with their little one?

“Disney World here we come!!! We just realized we both packed the same hat! #familyvacation #tourists,” Julie captioned the adorable car shot.