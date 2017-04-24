Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Going Home After Dog Bite: ‘We Felt All the Positive Energy’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash is homeward bound!

The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Monday to share a relieving update for those who have been showing their support after the 4-year-old was hospitalized this weekend following a dog bite that left him with “very traumatic injuries.”

“First and [foremost] THANK YOU for all your prayers they were heard and Kash is going home today earlier then expected,” she captioned the photo of Kash’s older brother, KJ, 5, holding his bandaged up hand.

“Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts,” she continues. “We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s eldest daughter, Brielle, 20, also took to social media to show some love for her little brother.

“Kash is so strong,” she tweeted, with a heart.

The horrifying news broke on Sunday after Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo of husband Kroy Biermann holding Kash’s hand while the little boy was laying in a hospital bed covered in a blanket.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.

Zolciak-Biermann says, from the beginning, “my husband, our daughters, KJ, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck” stood by Kash’s side and “held each other up.”

“Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery,” she adds.

Zolciak-Biermann also added that she had canceled her Watch What Happens Live appearance for Sunday on Bravo.

“Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection,” says Zolciak-Biermann, thanking those who have been their to support her family. “A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home.”