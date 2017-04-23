‘I Don’t Know Where to Start’: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 4-Year-Old Son Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Dog

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared sobering news that her 4-year-old son Kash was bitten by a dog and suffered “very traumatic injuries.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star posted a photo of husband Kroy Biermann holding Kash’s hand while the little boy lies in a hospital bed covered in a blanket.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.

“My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.

Zolciak-Biermann also added that she has cancelled her Watch What Happens Live appearance, which was set for Sunday on Bravo.

“Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️,” she wrote.