Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Son Kash Has 'Perfect Vision in Both Eyes' After Dog Bite: 'The Rest We Can Fix'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s son Kash is on the mend after a scary experience getting bitten by a dog last month.

The Don’t Be Tardy star gave an update on her 4-year-old son during an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing that he’s doing much better.

“He’s doing awesome,” she gushed. “He’s doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix!”

Zolciak-Biermann, 38, said she was unable to discuss the circumstances of the incident or the identity of the owner of the dog at this point, but did note that Kash is very much an “animal lover.”

“I mean, he was just unfortunately bit by a dog,” she said. “He’s an animal lover — I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”

The Bravo star first revealed the sobering news of the incident on Instagram on April 23, posting a photo of her son lying in a hospital bed alongside her husband Kroy Biermann.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare,” she captioned the post. “My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

In the weeks since, Zolciak-Biermann has provided several more updates on Kash’s recovery, most recently writing on Instagram last week that the injuries sustained to his skin “are healing up perfectly” and that doctors are “amazed by his progress.”

“He will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well,” she said. “He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him. I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE’S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference.”

