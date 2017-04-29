Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Son Kash Is ‘Doing So Much Better’ After ‘Terrifying and Horrific’ Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is giving thanks in the wake of her son’s terrifying dog bite last weekend.

On Friday, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram to thank God, her husband, fans and followers for their support in the week since 4-year-old Kash was hospitalized following a dog bite that left him with “very traumatic injuries.”

“This has been the hardest week of my life and I’ve been a wreck, Kash is on the mend and doing so much better Thank You God! Kash was definitely being protected,” Zolciak-Biermann, 38, captioned a throwback photo of herself and her husband, Kroy Biermann, from their wedding day.

The reality star then gushed about 31-year-old Kroy, who has been a pillar of support for the mother of six throughout the past week.

“I just can’t even begin to tell you how absolutely incredible my husband has been,” she wrote. “Every tear, every doubt, every ounce of anger, frustration, confusion and fear this man has calmed my nerves, held my hand, prayed with me, stood tall when I was crumbling and reassured me every step of the way. I always knew he would but when you are faced with something so terrifying and horrific he could of crumbled just like I did, but he didn’t he held us all together.”

“Also I wanted to thank ALL OF YOU for your prayers and strength,” she continued, and added, “and Kash thanks you too!!”



The horrifying news broke on Sunday after Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo of Kroy holding Kash’s hand while the little boy was laying in a hospital bed covered in a blanket.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.

Thankfully, by Monday, Kash was released from the hospital and able to return home.

“First and [foremost] THANK YOU for all your prayers they were heard and Kash is going home today earlier then expected,” she captioned the photo of Kash’s older brother, KJ, 5, holding his bandaged up hand. “Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts,” she continued. “We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery.”