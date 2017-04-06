Which Bravo Costar Did Mom of Six Kim Zolciak-Biermann Coach Through a Stressful Surrogacy?: ‘She Was Constantly Talking Me off the Ledge’

Jeff Lewis might have gotten into the groove of parenting now that his daughter Monroe Christine is 5 months old, but in the time leading up to her birth, he admits he needed a bit of advice.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Flipping Out star shared that his biggest supporter on the Bravo team was a cast member from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“The person that was actually the most supportive out of the entire Bravo family was Kim Zolciak [Biermann],” he shared. “She was constantly on the phone with me, she was constantly talking me off the ledge, giving me advice, she sent me tons of products. It was amazing.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

I was truly honored 2 share all my little parenting secrets w/ @JLJeffLewis ❤ I have always adored him but him as a daddy is truly special — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) April 6, 2017

Lewis, 47, admits that partner Gage Edward is the driver when it comes to a lot of the things about their daughter — namely, styling her, getting her to stop crying, helicopter parenting and changing diapers.

“I’m a good assistant, though,” he admits of diaper duty, adding, “No, apparently not, ’cause I get criticized all the time that I don’t bring him the right thing, so apparently, I’m not a good assistant.”

My new intern. A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: How To Spend The Night In the Fanciest Homes Around the World

The new dad says “not right now” to more kids, confessing that he’s “absolutely” happy he started a family, but it hasn’t been the easiest decision (among the challenges: “so many fights” with Edwards over baby-related things).

“If you had asked me a couple months ago, maybe not, but we’re at the good stuff now,” he explains candidly of whether he’s happy he decided to become a dad.