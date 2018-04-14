Kim and Rob Kardashian Share Photo of their 'Blessings' Dream and Saint

Kim Kardashian West and her brother Rob Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her son, Saint West, and his daughter Dream Kardashian after their sister Khloé Kardashian introduced a new member to their family.

The proud mom of three, 37, shared the photo on Instagram Friday with her 2-year-old son hugging his 17-month-old cousin as she looked at the camera.

“Blessings,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption. Rob, 31, shared the same photo with the caption, “😇.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The KKW beauty mogul couldn’t be happier to be a new aunt when she congratulated her sister on Twitter.

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star raved in a Friday tweet, one day after Kardashian gave birth to her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s child.

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Kardashian West went on to share the heartwarming message that she “can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are.”

The TV reality star welcomed now-3-month-old daughter Chicago on Jan. 15. She and husband Kanye West are also parents to son Saint and daughter North, 4½.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The Revenge Body star gave birth on Thursday, just two days after news broke that her 27-year-old boyfriend had been allegedly photographed and videotaped with a number of different women throughout her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old’s momager Kris Jenner was the first member of the famous family to publicly congratulate Kardashian on the arrival of her little one, sharing a throwback video clip of daughter Kendall Jenner repeatedly saying the word “baby.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Daughter Days After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner, who’s also a new mom to 10-week-old daughter Stormi, went on to celebrate the happy news by sharing a photo of a long, winding road with a pink filter and the words, “Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a Girl!”

Despite the infidelity allegations surrounding Thompson, a Kardashian family source recently told PEOPLE that the Good American designer had “basically already forgiven” the NBA player.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Says ‘Strong’ Sister Khloé Made Birth ‘Look So Easy’

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the insider said.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continued.