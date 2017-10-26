Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Hit Disneyland with Their Kids — See the Sweet Photos

The happiest place on earth!

It’s no secret the Kardashians love Disneyland. On Tuesday, Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian took their kids to the Anaheim, California, location.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were joined by pals Larsa Pippen, who brought her daughter Sophia, and Tracy Nguyen Romulus, with her daughter Ryan.

Of course, all the moms documented their day on social media, with Pippen, 43, sharing a group photo that included Kim’s daughter North, 4, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 2. (Kim’s son Saint, 1, was also present, as well as Kourtney’s son Mason, 7.)

Kim, 37, shared a sweet picture of her daughter North with her pal Sophia, 8, on her Instagram story.

Pippen took to Snapchat to share an adorable candid shot of Sophia, Ryan, North and Penelope sitting on a bench together, with Reign looking over at the girls from his stroller.

And soon enough, the famous family will have even more little ones crawling around the theme park: Kim and her sisters Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloé Kardashian, 33, are all expecting.

Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, while Khloé is expecting a boy with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26. Kim will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West, 40, this winter via surrogate.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE Kim is “excited” that her sisters are pregnant and hopes that the next generation of their family is as tight-knit as they are.

“There is no jealousy here,” the source said. “No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It’s not dramatic like that.”

“They’re focusing on the babies,” the insider added. “Everyone is genuinely happy about what’s happening.”