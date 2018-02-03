Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Just Received the Chicest Baby Gifts from Givenchy

While her mother has been gifting her famous friends heart-shaped chocolate boxes, Chicago West has been receiving some pretty chic gifts herself.

Kim Kardashian West showed off the latest batch of presents that her 18-day-old daughter has been given on Instagram Story Friday evening. “Thank you, Youssef, so much. You guys how cute is this Givenchy baby stuff? I mean this blanket, oh my god. Thank you so much,” the new mom of three, 37, said in a brief clip with a shout-out to Givenchy communications director Youssef Marquis.

Chicago’s cozy white blanket, crafted from cotton and cashmere blend, is intarsia-knitted with the label’s signature stars, double stripe and a front logo.

Also in her gift haul were a “Love Givenchy” black and white patterned bib and matching onesie.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Givenchy is one of the fashion houses that has a close relationship with Kardashian West, after all, she did get married to husband Kanye West wearing a custom-made wedding dress. (Even big sister North had her very own one-of-a-kind flower girl ensemble.)

And Chicago is not the first West baby to be given designer labels. North, 4½, received cute fashions from Lanvin, Alexander Wang, Maison Martin Margiela, Céline and a custom Bambi tee from Givenchy back in October 2013, nearly four months after she was born.

Also on Friday, Chicago and North were gifted with a couple of fragrances from their mama’s new Kimoji Hearts line. “Saint, what’s this perfume you’re carrying around? Is that Mommy’s perfume? Who is that for?” the KKW Beauty mogul can be heard saying in a video shared to social media, showing Saint carrying around the purple Ride or Die variety.

“For Sissy,” the 2-year-old boy said.

Following her baby girl’s birth via surrogate on Jan. 15, Kardashian West has been using social media to share snaps of sweet presents from her friends and family, including extravagant floral bouquets.

Pregnant aunt Khloé Kardashian sent a huge rose arrangement that spells “CHI,” her nickname. The gift follows a heart-shaped arrangement of roses from pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, which Kardashian West posted on Snapchat and Instagram Stories, saying “How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!”

While the gifts and clothes are brand new for Chicago, her nursery is full of hand-me-downs.

“I’m pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids,” Kardashian West told Architectural Digest in a recent interview. “We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug. We had a changing table made.”