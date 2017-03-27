Why Kim Kardashian Wants a Third Baby — Even Though She's Been 'Very Clear It's Not Worth the Risks'

Kim Kardashian West has babies on the brain.

After a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed Kardashian West hopes to have a third child with husband Kanye West, a source tells PEOPLE that’s not the first time the star has gotten baby fever.

“Whenever things are going great with Kanye, Kim talks about having another baby,” the insider says of the couple, who currently seem to have gotten back to a good place after a few months of marital strain. (The insider also acknowledges that a third baby would be “a great storyline for the show.”)

“Everyone knows she had major medical complications during her other two pregnancies,” says the insider of the reality star, who experienced two high-risk pregnancies with daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 15 months.

According to the insider, whenever talking about the risks of a third pregnancy in the past, Kardashian West “was very clear that she didn’t want to get pregnant again.”

“She felt it’s not worth the risks,” says the insider. “She has two amazing, gorgeous kids already and feels very lucky.”

Shortly after Kardashian West gave birth to Saint in December 2015, another source close to the family told PEOPLE the couple likely wouldn’t have any more children.

“The plan now is not to have any more kids and Kim is okay with that,” said the source at the time. “Things can always change, but she and Kanye are totally happy with just North and Saint.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!