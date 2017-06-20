Kim Kardashian West Is ‘Terrified’ of Parenting in Social Media Age: ‘Kids Should Not Be Falling Asleep’ with Phones

Kim Kardashian West may be the queen of social media, but when it comes to her kids, she’s a lot more conservative.

“I’m terrified,” the 36-year-old reality star said during a stop by The View on Tuesday. “I think that social media is one of the most important tools if you’re building a brand … and just to share your life, I think it’s really fun. But I didn’t grow up in a world of social media.”

And although Kardashian West didn’t have the same experience that Saint, 18 months, and North, 4, will have with technology as they grow up, she plans to apply a technique she is already practicing in other areas of parenting.

“My kids are a little too young to want it now, but I think it’s so important,” she says of monitoring social media use. “It’s about boundaries. At home, I don’t have my phone. Dinner time, breakfast time, there’s no phone.”

Adds the mother of two, “Kids should not be falling asleep with their cell phones … With everything, whether it’s junk food or anything, you have to have boundaries.”

Since Kardashian West’s harrowing Paris robbery in October, she has been taking a bit of a different approach the platform of social media (notably, she took a three-month hiatus after the scary incident).

“I’m a little bit more cautious these days on what I do share,” she admits of her own habits.

Another place boundaries come into play for the star is in finding private moments with husband Kanye West, whom she recently surprised with a trip to Japan for his 40th birthday — a country she says “he loves to go to get away and get inspiration.”

“It was great for me because I had never been and we had always talked about how we wanted to go together. When you can sneak away on trip and have no media,” Kardashian West explains. “We took the train. No one bothered us. It was great. We would put on hoodies. I mean, it got a little crazy towards the end. But it’s great to get away where there’s no noise and just us. That trip was really special.”

And how does the couple make it work through the ups and downs of life and parenting? “We started off as friends for so many years. We were friends when we were in other relationships … I think that really helped to be the basis of our relationship,” Kardashian West says.

“We’re just such good friends. I know when we’re 80 and can hardly move, we’re just going to be talking and talking forever. We’re best friends, and I think that’s what so important for us in our marriage.”