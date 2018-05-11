Why Kim Kardashian West Says Surrogacy Was the 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

Kim Kardashian West might be surrogacy’s biggest champion.

The 37-year-old reality star and beauty mogul opened up on Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan about her overwhelmingly positive experience in using a surrogate for daughter Chicago, now 3 months.

“I would have maybe one more [child],” she admitted. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ ”

“It’s a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours,” explains Kardashian West. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”

When Kelly Ripa asks Kardashian West if she and husband Kanye West let their surrogate know their identity up front, the mom of three says, “When you’re starting the process, you don’t have to technically let them know it’s you. I wanted to give her the opportunity to choose us as well.”

“What if she wasn’t a fan? We have amazing fans but we also have crazy haters,” she continues. “I wouldn’t want that energy around my baby. I wanted them to be respectful and like who I am as a person and want to take that responsibility on.”

Adds Kardashian West, “I wanted them to be on the same page as me and know that it was me to make that choice for themselves and their family too.”

The KKW Beauty guru tells Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she and younger sister Khloé Kardashian — who’s a first-time mom to daughter True, 4 weeks — “have very similar parenting styles.”

“We think we vibe,” she says, adding of sister Kylie Jenner (who gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1), “We’re on a group chat 24/7 and it’s always like, ‘Wait, what’s the new monitor? What formula are you using?’ ”

As for Kardashian West’s older children Saint, 2, and North, 4½, they’re taking to their big-sibling duties with ease. “I give North a really hard time, but she’s so good with [Chicago]. She’s so sweet with her,” says the proud mom.

“When I was coming to New York, I was like, ‘Okay, you’re going to be the woman of the house,’ and she was like, ‘Okay, Saint, do this.’ She was bossing everyone around,” adds the star.