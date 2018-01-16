Why Kim Kardashian West Said Surrogacy 'Is So Much Harder' Than Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian West may have had two difficult pregnancies with son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½, but she wasn’t a big fan of turning to surrogacy for baby No. 3.

The 37-year-old reality star, who just welcomed another baby girl with husband Kanye West, told Entertainment Tonight in November that surrogacy has actually been a harder route.

“You know, it is really different,” said Kardashian West. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”

“Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it’s hard for me,” she added. “It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mommy & Son day today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Throws Cherry-Blossom-Filled Shower for Baby No. 3

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

In April, Kardashian West revealed that doctors had advised her that she wouldn’t be able to carry any more children. (She suffered from placenta accreta during both of her pregnancies.)

“I hated being pregnant … I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told ET in November.

She explained, “So that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is.”

My cutie! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

RELATED GALLERY: “Tea for Three!” Every Over-the-Top Detail from Kim Kardashian West’s Weekend Baby Shower

Although Kardashian West knew she and West, 40, were lucky to be welcoming a new addition, the process of getting ready for the baby was not the same as when she was pregnant.

“I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to do this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this,” she said.

“But it is still a process that you need to digest,” added the star. “Even the fact that it is happening — and you do forget sometimes — because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, ‘Oh my God, I am going to freak out because I’m not ready and I’m not prepared,’ but it’ll just all [fall] into place.”

🏍 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears



RELATED GALLERY: Famous Families Who’ve Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy

Also in November, the third-time mom-to-be threw a beautiful baby shower filled with cherry blossoms. North was also on hand for the celebration — and her mom made sure that even her daughter’s pink ensemble matched the theme of the evening.

“They are excited,” Kardashian West told ET of her two children‘s anticipation of their new sibling. “I don’t know if they don’t feel it as much because they don’t see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds.”

“But we do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited,” she continued. “I don’t know how [Saint] is going to react because he doesn’t get it yet, but my daughter is really excited.”