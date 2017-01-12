Kim Kardashian West Shares Yet Another Adorable Photo of Son Saint (Petting a Pony!)

It’s Saint West season.

Kim Kardashian West continued her triumphant return to social media on Wednesday with yet another photo of her 13-month-old son.

The 36-year-old simply used both a birthday cake and baby emoji to caption an adorable photo of herself and little Saint alongside a pony.

The shot was likely taken during a pony-filled party for the little boy, who celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 5.

The photo accompanied a long line of retro-looking shots that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posted on Instagram, many of which feature Saint and big sister North.

On Tuesday, the mom of two shared a sweet photo of her husband Kanye West and Saint. She captioned the shot, “My boys.” She later uploaded a picture of her son crawling in a red sweatsuit — and captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The star officially returned to Twitter and Instagram on Jan. 6 — three months after her October Paris robbery — with a series of family-centric posts.

Masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her at the No Address Hotel on Oct. 3 during Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were completely dark in the months that followed.

In November, West was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Relieved’ Paris Investigation Is Progressing — But ‘Updates Make Her Relive’ Robbery, Says Source

However, a source told PEOPLE that things are looking up for the family.

“Kanye is doing much better,” the insider said. “He has worked out every day and is taking care of himself.”

“He and Kim are getting along better,” the source added. “Things are looking better for the new year.”