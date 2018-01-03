Kim Kardashian West is shutting it down.

The reality star used Twitter Wednesday to clear the air in reference to anyone who may have accused her of partying on New Year’s Eve while her son Saint, 2, was in the hospital being treated for pneumonia.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay,” wrote Kardashian West, 37, addressing a tweet by another user who brought the criticism to light in defense of the star.

“We were [at the hospital] Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!” she added. “Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

The unapologetic tweet comes one day after Kardashian West shared that her younger child with husband Kanye West was hospitalized for three days due to the illness.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” the KKW Beauty mogul caprtioned a holiday photo of herself and Saint.

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” continued Kardashian West. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽”

This isn’t the first time the soon-to-be mother of three has dealt with unwarranted comments surrounding her parenting of Saint and his sister North, 4½ .

In August, she addressed online attacks she’d received after posting a photo of Saint front-facing in his car seat as opposed to rear-facing.

“What people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and height requirement to sit forward-facing,” Kardashian West said in the video shared to her website. “Saint actually weighs more than North, if that is believable.”