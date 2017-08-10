Kim Kardashian West Defends Herself Against Mommy Shamers Over Son Saint’s Car Seat: He ‘Weighs More Than North’

Kim Kardashian West is fighting back against mommy shamers.

On Thursday, the reality star addressed some of the recent online attacks directed at her about the way she has been parenting son Saint, 20 months, and daughter North, 4, via a video on her website.

The mom of two said that one of the photos she posted on Facebook of her younger child caused a whirlwind on social media because Saint was not rear-facing in his car seat.

“What people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and height requirement to sit forward-facing,” Kardashian West, 36, says in the video. “Saint actually weighs more than North, if that is believable.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Mommy-Shamers With Adorable Video of Baby Luna!

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents are advised “to keep their toddlers in rear-facing car seats until age 2, or until they reach the maximum height and weight for their seat.” In the state of California, children under 2 must use a rear-facing seat unless they are at least 40 inches tall and weigh at least 40 lbs.

In the same video, Kardashian West also addresses claims that she has “obsessive plans to build [North’s] empire.”

“I love her experiencing my life and what goes on. But I also love her having such a childhood life,” the mobile mogul tells her viewers of her daughter. “Whatever she wants to do I’ll support that. No matter what it is.”

FROM PEN: Bachelorette Jillian Harris Talks Mom Shaming and Mom Guilt: “We’re All So Hard on Ourselves”



RELATED: Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa Hits Back at Instagram Mommy-Shamers After Posting Bikini Pictures

Kardashian West admits that she does have an expensive diaper bag for Saint, though — which cashes in at a staggering $23,000.

The large tote is an old Birkin that she’d initially wanted “so badly” for herself, but was too big for her day-to-day, so she decided it would be “perfect” to use for Saint, she explains.

RELATED GALLERY: Diaper (Bag!) Duty: 5 Luxe Carryalls for the Super Stylish Mom and Dad

“It was my first Birkin bag that I ever bought and you would never really buy that huge size,” says Kardashian West. “But that’s all they had and I just wanted one so badly. I’d saved and saved and that’s all they had and I took it and I could never use it.”

She adds, “When I got pregnant I was like, ‘Perfect, I’ll use this as a diaper bag.’ “