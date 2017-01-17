He’s Walking! Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Saint

He’s on the move!

Proud mom Kim Kardashian West, 36, took to her website on Tuesday to share yet another sweet snap of her mobile 13-month-old son Saint.

In the photo, little Saint is dressed from head to toe in dark velvet. His mom tends to his feet while another adult — likely Dad Kanye West, 39 — helps him practice standing on his own.

Earlier this month, fans got a peek at Saint actually taking steps in a home-video montage Kardashian West posted to her official app.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, Kardashian West, husband West, Saint and his 3½-year-old big sister North are seen enjoying family time together, from tubing in the snow to watching live musical performances, to spending time with other family members like aunts Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

One of the highlights, though, is little Saint walking to his mama.

The new photo is the latest in a series shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Last week, Kardashian West posted multiple shots of the family of four, including a snap of Saint petting a pony and one of him and West hanging out on a couch.

“My boys,” she captioned the sweet shot, adding a single heart emoji.