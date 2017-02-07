Splish Splash! Kim Kardashian West and Son Saint Enjoy Fun Pool Time While on Vacation in Costa Rica

First he was walking, now he’s swimming — with a little help from Mom.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West took to her website to share photos from a sweet mother-son bonding moment between her and 14-month-old Saint.

In one snap, the mother of two appears to be tossing the giggly little boy into the air, with mountains and trees providing a gorgeous backdrop to the sweet moment. A second photo from the family vacation shows Kardashian West showing Saint how to use a waterproof camera.

Kardashian West has been opening up more online lately following her harrowing October robbery in Paris, after which she was absent from social media for three months.

And the proud mama, 36, has been sharing photos and clips of her kids — including a video montage showing what seems to be some of Saint’s first steps.

While Saint seems to have a winning combination of both his mom and dad Kanye West‘s smile, he takes after Kardashian West when it comes to another expression.

“He’s so good but omg he has my same cry face…. poor guy!” she tweeted last month, referring to a 2012 episode of Khloeé and Kim Take New York, which brought the world her infamous cry face.