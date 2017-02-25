Matching with Mom! Kim Kardashian West Shares Snap of Her and Son Saint’s Coordinating Yeezys

Their feet are ready for their close-ups!

In support of Kanye West‘s fashion endeavors, Kim Kardashian West and the couple’s 14-month-old Saint wore matching Yeezy sneakers.

The reality star shared a post to Snapchat Friday showing off her coordinating black-and-white kicks with her baby boy.

Three more snaps show the little guy sporting the app’s flower-crown filter, being mesmerized by water and saying “Dog” as Kardashian West tinkers with Snapchat’s puppy filter, all while Justin Bieber‘s “Baby” can be heard playing in the background.

The mother-son bonding session comes a couple of weeks after the mother of two, 36, shared photos from her family vacation to Costa Rica, where Saint had a blast splashing around with his mom and helping her capture the moments on a waterproof camera.

At least one other person in the household sports a matching pair of family Yeezys — and it seems to be West, 39, judging from the larger feet in a second coordinating photo Kardashian West shared Friday.

The sneakers are likely an item from the Yeezy season 5 “Calabasas-theme,” collection, which the rapper and fashion designer debuted during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.