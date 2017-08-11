Kim Kardashian West Says Her ‘Priorities Changed’ After She Became a Mom: ‘It’s Not About Me Anymore’

Motherhood sure has changed Kim Kardashian West.

The reality star and makeup mogul marked National Son’s and Daughter’s Day Friday with a sweet tribute to her and husband Kanye West‘s kids Saint, 20 months, and North, 4.

“I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life,” she wrote on her website.

“My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us,” adds Kardashian West, 36, about how her concept of love has evolved.

Kardashian West’s second big lesson in motherhood? Patience.

“There can be ups and downs with kids, but no matter what, I always learn so much from them,” writes the TV star and fashion designer. “Being a mom is the most important job I have.”

“Each day, I learn something new from them and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of life’s little moments.”

Something all parents have to face to be successful in raising a child is selflessness — and Kardashian West admits her “priorities changed” after the 2013 arrival of her daughter.

“It’s not about me anymore,” she explains. “After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever.”

“It really makes you realize how precious life is,” the mom of two writes. “They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself.”