Kim Kardashian West Clarifies That North ‘Loves’ Her Brother Saint – But Still ‘Doesn’t Want Boys In Her Room’

North is slowly getting used to having a little brother — just ahead of her baby sister‘s arrival.

In a new video segment featuring grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon on her app and website, Kim Kardashian West debunked rumors surrounding her earlier admission that her daughter “does not like” her brother Saint.

“I said that on [Live with Kelly & Ryan],” she said, adding of the little girl’s affection for the 22-month-old, “Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous.”

FACTS with my grandma MJ on my app: https://t.co/iK1yTNA2Cy pic.twitter.com/VKcMfeEy9U — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 11, 2017

Continues Kardashian West, “She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, shes not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room.”

Responds Shannon cheekily, “I don’t blame her!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West & Her Daughter Channel The Kennedys: North “Lives Such A Normal Life”

During her August co-hosting duties on the morning talk show, Kardashian West revealed of her daughter, “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me.”

“She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff,” added the 36-year-old reality star. “And now, the phase isn’t going away.”

FROM PEN: Emily Maynard Johnson Admits She Was Ashamed to Stop Breastfeeding Her Second Son Early



RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Says North “Does Not Like Her Brother” Saint: “The Phase Isn’t Going Away”

Kardashian West will welcome her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via surrogate next year. North and Saint are also getting two new cousins in 2018; multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first children.

Kardashian, 33, will welcome a baby with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, while Jenner, 20, is expecting a daughter with Travis Scott.