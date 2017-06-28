What Kris Jenner Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian West Using a Surrogate

Kim Kardashian West‘s pregnancies haven’t been easy on her — or her family.

“After having [son Saint], Kim was told she couldn’t carry another baby — that it would be too dangerous — and she was okay with that. She was content with two,” a source close to Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West tells PEOPLE of the reality star.

Kardashian West suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth, during both her pregnancies.

“Kim had a very difficult time and it was hard on Kris too. She was very worried,” an insider adds of the KarJenner family’s matriarch Kris Jenner.

So when Kardashian West, 36, and West, 40 — who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter North — began talking about having a third child, they agreed that a traditional pregnancy was out of the question, and Jenner agreed.

“Kris never wanted Kim to get pregnant again,” the insider says of Jenner, whose daughter and her husband have hired a surrogate, a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“But Kris will be very excited about another baby and thinks using a surrogate is a great idea,” the insider adds.

